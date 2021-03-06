Colorado National Guard infantry deployed Saturday in support of U.S. Africa Command

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis attended a departure ceremony for 130 Colorado Army National Guard Soldiers from Company B “Battle” 1st Battalion 157th Infantry Regiment on Saturday.

These soldiers will reportedly deploy for a year to the Horn of Africa to support the Task Force Iron Gray and support combatant commanders with security forces.

“Battle Company is honored to continue the legacy of the Colorado Infantry which has not deployed since World War II,” U.S. Army Capt. Stephen Buehler, company commander said. “We are excited to take part in this mission and work alongside our brothers and sisters from Connecticut.”

This is the first year any 1-157 unit has deployed since World War II when Army Lt. Col. Felix Sparks led the unit to help liberate Dachau, a concentration camp in Germany.

