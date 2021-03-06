Advertisement

Bill aimed at reducing standardized testing load for Colorado students moves forward

(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bill that would reduce the testing load in Colorado schools reportedly passed out of the House Education Committee on Friday. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

The bill would reportedly require the Colorado Department of Education to get a federal waiver allowing them to cut testing time by more than half of Colorado students. The Colorado Measures of Academic Success tests (CMAS test) help the state assess development in students.

If House Bill 21-1161 were to pass, the state would request a waiver to suspend science exams normally given in grades 5,8, and 11 and social studies exams in grades 4 and 7. Parents would reportedly have the option to opt their kids in to taking these exams. CBS Denver says students in grades 3, 5 and 7 would still take the English Language Arts exam and students in grades 4, 6 and 8 will take the Math exam.

The Colorado Education Association reportedly applauded the committee vote, calling the bill “necessary relief for students and educators from standardized testing this spring.”

