Alleged DUI suspect damages CSPD station Friday night

By KKTV
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police took one man into custody for a possible DUI Friday night. CSPD says Joseph Perez-Jerrera Jr. was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the police station for a breath test, when the man refused to take the chemical test.

The man was reportedly served and released to wait for his ride. While waiting Perez-Jerrera Jr. reportedly began to strike the front door of the lobby, causing damage to the front door.

CSPD says Perez-Jerrera Jr. was served and signed a complaint for damage for less than $1,000.

