Air Force releases 2021 football schedule

Falcon Stadium
Falcon Stadium(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Falcons have released their complete schedule for the upcoming 2021 football season. The Falcons will play eight Mountain West games, starting with Utah State at Falcon Stadium on Sep. 18.

Air Force will play its typical rivals Army and Navy during its non-conference slate, but with an extra flair in scheduling for both games. The Falcons travel to Navy on September 11, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Air Force will be the home team against Army, but the game will be played at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game has been dubbed the “Commander’s Classic” and will take place on November 13.

AIR FORCE 2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4         Lafayette

OpponentDate
vs LafayetteSep. 4
@ NavySep. 11
vs Utah StateSep. 18
vs Florida AtlanticSep. 25
@ New MexicoOct. 3
vs WyomingOct. 9
@ Boise StateOct. 16
vs San Diego StateOct. 23
---BYE---Oct. 30
vs ArmyNov. 6
@ Colorado StateNov. 13
@ NevadaNov. 20
vs UNLVNov. 27

The Mountain West Championship Game is set for December 4th. Last season, Air Force finished with a 3-3 record. Officials at USAFA are hopeful fans can return to Falcon Stadium for the 2021 season, but have not released any details on ticket availability at this time.

