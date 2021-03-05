Advertisement

WANTED: Group of people suspected of attacking 82-year-old man in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with identifying a group of people suspected of attacking an elderly man.

The alleged assault happened on Feb. 26 at about 6:45 p.m. in Aurora. Police shared surveillance video of the incident on Friday. Investigators say an 82-year-old man was attacked by five people and the victim’s car alarm caused the group to run away.

The suspects could face multiple charges including attempted robbery and assault on an at-risk adult.

If you have any information that an help in this investigation you can call 720-913-STOP (7867).

