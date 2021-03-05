Virtual event to honor more than 6,000 Coloradans lost to COVID-19 this Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Colorado.

Colorado’s governor is asking the public to take part in a virtual event for an evening of remembrance.

“During the past year, we have tragically lost nearly 6,000 Coloradans to this deadly virus,” a release from the Governor’s Office reads. “In an effort to honor those who we have lost over the last 12 months, Governor Polis invites all Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses, and organizations to participate in a virtual statewide Evening of Remembrance.”

Any businesses or homes with building lights can take part by turning them magenta at 6 p.m. on March 5. Magenta represents universal love: compassion and kindness.

A virtual remembrance ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. You can watch on the governor’s Facebook page by clicking here.

WWII-era aircraft will perform a flyover from west to east over the state capitol at 430PM MT.

Cities, counties, organizations, businesses participating (will be updated on a rolling basis) include:

Ridgeway

Windsor

Golden

Northglenn

Aurora

Bennett

Superior

Pueblo

Centennial

Snowmass Village

Blue River

Fruita

Glenwood Springs

Colorado Springs

Arapahoe County

El Paso County

Denver

Durango

Boulder

Fort Collins

Ophir

Brighton

Commerce City

Arvada

Nederland

Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High

Colorado Rockies - Coors Field

Colorado State Capitol

