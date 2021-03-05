Virtual event to honor more than 6,000 Coloradans lost to COVID-19 this Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Colorado.
Colorado’s governor is asking the public to take part in a virtual event for an evening of remembrance.
“During the past year, we have tragically lost nearly 6,000 Coloradans to this deadly virus,” a release from the Governor’s Office reads. “In an effort to honor those who we have lost over the last 12 months, Governor Polis invites all Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses, and organizations to participate in a virtual statewide Evening of Remembrance.”
Any businesses or homes with building lights can take part by turning them magenta at 6 p.m. on March 5. Magenta represents universal love: compassion and kindness.
A virtual remembrance ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. You can watch on the governor’s Facebook page by clicking here.
WWII-era aircraft will perform a flyover from west to east over the state capitol at 430PM MT.
Cities, counties, organizations, businesses participating (will be updated on a rolling basis) include:
Ridgeway
Windsor
Golden
Northglenn
Aurora
Bennett
Superior
Pueblo
Centennial
Snowmass Village
Blue River
Fruita
Glenwood Springs
Colorado Springs
Arapahoe County
El Paso County
Denver
Durango
Boulder
Fort Collins
Ophir
Brighton
Commerce City
Arvada
Nederland
Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High
Colorado Rockies - Coors Field
Colorado State Capitol
