Advertisement

Virtual event to honor more than 6,000 Coloradans lost to COVID-19 this Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Wearing a face mask, Scott McMillan hands out flags of Colorado to some of the dozens of local...
Wearing a face mask, Scott McMillan hands out flags of Colorado to some of the dozens of local aviators who took flight from Rocky Mountain Metro Airport as the state of Colorado creaks back to life with the easing of restrictions to check the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Broomfield, Colo. McMillan was the organizaer of the air parade in which more than 30 planes took part, flying from the city of Longmont south to the community of Castle Rock. The money raised by the aviators will be donated to the Help Colorado Now program, a COVID-19 relief fund.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday marks one year since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Colorado.

Colorado’s governor is asking the public to take part in a virtual event for an evening of remembrance.

“During the past year, we have tragically lost nearly 6,000 Coloradans to this deadly virus,” a release from the Governor’s Office reads. “In an effort to honor those who we have lost over the last 12 months, Governor Polis invites all Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses, and organizations to participate in a virtual statewide Evening of Remembrance.”

Any businesses or homes with building lights can take part by turning them magenta at 6 p.m. on March 5. Magenta represents universal love: compassion and kindness.

A virtual remembrance ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. You can watch on the governor’s Facebook page by clicking here.

WWII-era aircraft will perform a flyover from west to east over the state capitol at 430PM MT.

Cities, counties, organizations, businesses participating (will be updated on a rolling basis) include:

Ridgeway

Windsor

Golden

Northglenn

Aurora

Bennett

Superior

Pueblo

Centennial

Snowmass Village

Blue River

Fruita

Glenwood Springs

Colorado Springs

Arapahoe County

El Paso County

Denver

Durango

Boulder

Fort Collins

Ophir

Brighton

Commerce City

Arvada

Nederland

Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High

Colorado Rockies - Coors Field

Colorado State Capitol

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
2 dead following homicide-suicide in El Paso County; 3rd victim injured
Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
A family left behind a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill!
Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge
Nathan Schwartz.
MISSING: Man last seen in Colorado Springs and his vehicle was found in Salida

Latest News

Police take a man into custody at a Colorado Springs Porsche dealership.
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly trying to buy Porsche with stolen check
Beautiful weekend ahead
Rain and snow continues
Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.
Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday
Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs