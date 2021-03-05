Advertisement

UCHealth Portal launches questionnaire to confirm your COVID-19 vaccine phase

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth now has a online questionnaire to help determine if you are in the current phase for COVID-19 vaccinations.

UCHealth says the questionnaire is new and was put into place because of the new phase, 1B.3, that started on Friday.

According to UCHealth, you can verify what phase of the distribution you are in on the ‘My Health Connection’. Click here to fill out the “COVID-19 vaccine phase” questionnaire.

For more information on how to get on the COVID-19 vaccine list at UCHealth, click here.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

