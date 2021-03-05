Advertisement

Three people taken to hospital after reported explosion and fire at Greeley Apartment

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are reportedly in the hospital with burn injuries after an explosion at a Greeley apartment building. That is according to our sister station at CBS Denver.

The explosion reportedly happened near the 1300 9th street in Greeley around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Greeley is a little more than two hours North of Colorado Springs.

Crews reportedly responded to a fire on the top floor, but was able to be put out quickly.

According to CBS Denver, nearly 30 people worked to put out the flames. No firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross is reportedly helping three families who were displaced by the fire, which includes four people and a dog.

The condition of the people taken to the hospital and cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

