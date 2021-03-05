Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Denver Police say Emmanuel Chandler turned himself in Thursday night. Chandler is reportedly being held for investigation of first degree murder for the homicide of Roxanne Martinez.

UPDATE: Last night, Emmanuel Chandler, DOB 12/24/91, turned himself into Denver Police. Chandler is being held for investigation of 1st Degree Murder for the homicide of Roxann Martinez. This homicide appears to be the result of a domestic violence-related incident. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 5, 2021

According to Denver Police, Martinez death appears to be the result of a domestic violence-related incident.

