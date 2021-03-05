Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Denver Police say Emmanuel Chandler turned himself in Thursday night. Chandler is reportedly being held for investigation of first degree murder for the homicide of Roxanne Martinez.
According to Denver Police, Martinez death appears to be the result of a domestic violence-related incident.
