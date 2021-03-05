Advertisement

St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, from the scene of a homicide in St. Louis County.(KYTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman and two of her young children in a suburban St. Louis home before leaving with their baby, who was later found safe.

Police say the killings happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis County and the suspect was being sought Friday.

Officers discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter all fatally shot inside the home where they lived.

Police found that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III.

An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with family members just before 5 a.m. Friday. Police are still searching for McCulley.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
Suspect in Denver homicide.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo
Police take a man into custody at a Colorado Springs Porsche dealership.
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly trying to buy Porsche with stolen check
Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.
Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday
A family left behind a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill!
Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

Latest News

File image
Three people taken to hospital after reported explosion and fire in Greeley Apartment
Charlotte Bennett says she thought Gov. Cuomo was trying to sleep with her.
Cuomo accuser speaks in first TV interview
Pueblo Police have one man in custody after officers located a car with a license plate from...
Man with five active arrest warrants now in police custody
Buckingham Palace says the hospital stay is a precaution and not related to COVID-19.
Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy