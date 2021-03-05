Advertisement

Pueblo man calls in his truck as stolen; now in custody for possible DUI charges

One man is in custody after crashing his own truck into several large rocks on Friday morning.
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pueblo Police were called to a single car crash near Rice Ave. and Van Buren St. in Pueblo. Police found a pickup that went off the road, hit two large rocks and got stuck.

Witnesses told officers two men were throwing things out of the pickup, including assorted footwear, drink bottles and a clown mask and then took off running down the street.

Pueblo Police dispatch got a call shortly after from a man who reported his pickup was stolen just a few blocks away from the crash.

When officers arrived at the mans home, the owner of the pickup admitted he was the one driving. Police took him into custody for suspicion of DUI.

No one was injured in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

