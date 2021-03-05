Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying possible burglary suspects.
Deputies released a video of the suspects who were reportedly involved in a burglary at a Pueblo West storage facility on March 4.
Here are several suspect photos the Sheriff’s office released:
If you have any information on the identity of these individuals or the incident call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867.
