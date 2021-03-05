Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying possible burglary suspects.

Deputies released a video of the suspects who were reportedly involved in a burglary at a Pueblo West storage facility on March 4.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying these suspects involved in the burglary at a Pueblo West storage unit facility in the early morning hours of March 4. pic.twitter.com/7Npd4bRLz5 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 5, 2021

Here are several suspect photos the Sheriff’s office released:

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals, this incident or other recent incidents involving burglaries at storage facilities in Pueblo West and Blende are asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/MtYa5HrHjj — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 5, 2021

If you have any information on the identity of these individuals or the incident call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867.

