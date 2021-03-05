Advertisement

Police searching for reckless driver who almost hit a mother and her child in Pueblo

Pueblo Police are looking for on a white 2001 Lexus IS who reportedly fled from a traffic stop...
Pueblo Police are looking for on a white 2001 Lexus IS who reportedly fled from a traffic stop on March 2 near the intersection of Northern Avenue and Prairie Avenue.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a a car who fled from a traffic stop on March 2 near the intersection of Northern Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Pictures of the suspect car can be found at the top of this article.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a white 2001 Lexus IS. The car reportedly fled from the scene and drove recklessly through the parking lot of the Sunset Plaza Shopping Center. The driver of the Lexus then drove on the sidewalk along the store fronts and through a breezeway next to the Lady Fair Coin Laundries in Pueblo.

A female and her child were reportedly almost hit by the Lexus as they were walking on the sidewalk.

Anyone with information on the event or the driver should call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502 or Detective Juliano at 719-251-4420.

