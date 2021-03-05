Person of interest detained by police after stealing a car

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police are in the area of US-85 and Southmoor Drive in Security-Widefield.

Fountain Police say two people stole a car on the Southern end of Colorado Springs around 6 a.m. Friday. The car was reportedly puffing in a driveway with the keys inside when the suspects took it and drove away. The suspects then reportedly stole another car.

Police say a person of interest in the case has been detained.

This is a breaking news story and will update this article as more information becomes available.

