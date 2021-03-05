Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two power outages impacted thousands of people in Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

Colorado Springs Utilities notified the public about the outages at about 4:20 p.m. bother were north of downtown Colorado Springs with a majority of customers impacted on the east side of I-25.

The restoration time for all customers impacted by both outages is about 8:30 p.m. About 5,000 customers were impacted.

The cause of each outage is unknown, it is unclear if the two are connected.

Update: Outage north of Hwy. 24 has been restored for all but 3 customers. A new outage east of Nevada Ave. has popped up, expanding over to the Union/Constitution area. Approx. 4,800 customers impacted. Monitor outages at https://t.co/DTg0Tyxu9K. pic.twitter.com/FcTFsz2wXQ — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 4, 2021

