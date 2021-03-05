Advertisement

Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday

Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.
Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.(CSU)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two power outages impacted thousands of people in Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

Colorado Springs Utilities notified the public about the outages at about 4:20 p.m. bother were north of downtown Colorado Springs with a majority of customers impacted on the east side of I-25.

The restoration time for all customers impacted by both outages is about 8:30 p.m. About 5,000 customers were impacted.

The cause of each outage is unknown, it is unclear if the two are connected.

Click here for the latest from Colorado Springs Utilities.

