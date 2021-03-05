Advertisement

More delays in child murder case as judge grants more time for Letecia Stauch to read over evidence in jail

Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs. (KKTV)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday’s morning status conference was the first time Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of killing Gannon Stauch, was there fully representing herself in court.

She is being assisted by a court appointed legal counsel Josh Tolini, called in by Judge Gregory Werner of District 15.

Friday’s meeting mostly consisted of discussion on how to move the massive amount of discovery in the case over to Stauch while she remained in custody of the El Paso County Jail. Stauch made it known digital records would be difficult to access considering she only had computer access for 2 hours a day.

Judge Werner ordered the District Attorney Michael Allen to print off the “case core,” around 1,800 pages of information and have them sent to Stauch to read over while in her isolated cell. The entire case is now calculated to be around 26,101 pages instead of the rough estimate of 30,000.

A representative from the jail did mention they believed that could be a security risk, given her alleged previous escape attempt. The judge dismissed that for now.

Stauch’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20th, at 9:00 A.M., but a status conference at the end of March could also push that date back.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
Suspect in Denver homicide.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo
Police take a man into custody at a Colorado Springs Porsche dealership.
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly trying to buy Porsche with stolen check
Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.
Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday
A family left behind a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill!
Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

Latest News

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Another mistrial declared in Mark Redwine Case
El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect involved in theft and fraud case.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating car theft and fraud case
3.5.21
Sunshine to end the week in Southern Colorado
Suspect in Denver homicide.
Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in