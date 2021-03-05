More delays in child murder case as judge grants more time for Letecia Stauch to read over evidence in jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday’s morning status conference was the first time Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of killing Gannon Stauch, was there fully representing herself in court.

She is being assisted by a court appointed legal counsel Josh Tolini, called in by Judge Gregory Werner of District 15.

Friday’s meeting mostly consisted of discussion on how to move the massive amount of discovery in the case over to Stauch while she remained in custody of the El Paso County Jail. Stauch made it known digital records would be difficult to access considering she only had computer access for 2 hours a day.

Judge Werner ordered the District Attorney Michael Allen to print off the “case core,” around 1,800 pages of information and have them sent to Stauch to read over while in her isolated cell. The entire case is now calculated to be around 26,101 pages instead of the rough estimate of 30,000.

Here’s that new count from that 30,00 pages we’ve been reporting, down to 26,101. #LeteciaStauch will have almost 2,000 pages to comb through in her cell after the judge ordered the @4thJudicialDA to print those redacted pages out. https://t.co/j4EU6OzXgP — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) March 5, 2021

A representative from the jail did mention they believed that could be a security risk, given her alleged previous escape attempt. The judge dismissed that for now.

Stauch’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20th, at 9:00 A.M., but a status conference at the end of March could also push that date back.

