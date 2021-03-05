Manitou Springs Library opening inside the Manitou Arts Center on Friday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs Library inside the Manitou Art Center (MAC) is expected open on Friday. This is all thanks to a new co-location partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD).

The library will reportedly feature art, literature, creative studios, meeting spaces, and the vast resources and services of the public library all in one place.

PPLD will be able to offer more than traditional library resources and services – and in a way that’s accessible – to all in Manitou Springs. The MAC will join them in welcoming more residents to learn, connect, create and tinker with their already extensive offering of equipment and creative spaces.

John Spears, the Chief Librarian And CEO for the Library District says having these outlets available under one roof will benefit the community.

“Uniting Manitou Springs Library under one roof with the MAC allows us to best serve residents now and into the foreseeable future. While the City of Manitou Springs and a local task force plan for the future of the historic Carnegie building, we can provide library services to everyone in the local community through a strong co-location partnership” says Spears.

The shared space plans to expand in the future to offer more access to on-site meeting rooms, computer labs, makerspaces, art studios, and workforce development opportunities. The city of Manitou Springs are currently exploring funding and construction proposals for the expansion and facility improvements.

These updates could take a few years before they become reality.

“We’re excited to see what other long-term benefits arise from this joint venture,” said Natalie Johnson, MAC’s Executive Director. “As co-location partners, we’ll capitalize on existing resources and play to each other’s strengths with a goal to benefit MAC members, Library cardholders, local artists, community partners, taxpayers and the local economy.

For more information on the new co-location partnership, click here.

