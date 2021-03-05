Advertisement

Man with five active arrest warrants now in police custody

Pueblo Police have one man in custody after officers located a car with a license plate from...
Pueblo Police have one man in custody after officers located a car with a license plate from another stolen car.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police have one man in custody after officers located a car with a license plate from another stolen car.

Pueblo Police found a car early Friday morning near Polk Street and West Orman Avenue that had a licensee plate from another car that was reported stolen last year.

Gerald Garbiso was reportedly driving the car and officers quickly took him into custody after learning he had five active arrest warrants.

Pueblo Police seized the license plate stolen car.

