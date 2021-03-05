El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating car theft and fraud case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a theft case. This reportedly happened February 3, 2021 near Paloma Heights and Gleneagle Drive in Northern Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says the victim went to check on their car and realized it was missing and their spouse’s car was broken into. Those missing items reportedly include:

One black leather purse with shoulder strap

One teal, reptile skin wallet containing a driver’s license and several bank cards

A black spare key with built in fob and has a Mazda emblem.

Deputies say one of the stolen keys was used to steal a 2011 green Mazda CX-9, bearing Colorado License plate BUY282. The Mazda has a white abrasion on the rear passenger side wheel well and paint splotches on the rear lift gate handle. A stock picture of the car can be found at the top of this article.

Due to the suspicious activity, the victim checked their credit card accounts and reportedly saw several fraudulent transactions of $500 across several businesses in the Englewood and Denver areas.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a white woman with brown hair and was wearing a pink and white shirt, dark pants, and a dark green coat. A picture of the suspect can be found at the top of this article.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or Deputy Christopher Babcock at 719-237-0266.

