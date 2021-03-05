Advertisement

Custer County does not have authority to lift COVID-19 restrictions according to CDPHE

KKTV
KKTV(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Custer County dropped all COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says they do not have the authority to do so.

11 News reached out to CDPHE for a comment when Custer County made the announcement; their response is below:

“Custer County does not have the authority to lift its own restrictions. We expect all counties to abide by all executive and public health orders. Counties are able to enact stricter guidance/protocols, but must meet the state’s minimum requirements.

Executive Order D 2021-047 does say that if a county is moved off the dial entirely because of a major reduction in transmission or risk, that it will no longer be subject to this Executive Order and the corresponding public health order. It also states that moves between dial levels must be done in consultation with state and local public health officials to ensure unique local conditions are appropriately considered. Public Health Order 20-36 COVID-19 Dial, which implements the requirements of the executive order, does not authorize a county to self-determine that they are no longer required to abide by the executive order or public health order requirements. Instead, it specifies that CDPHE will determine if and when dial movement is appropriate in accordance with the metrics established for each dial level. In addition, the executive order states that CDPHE can restrict funding to any county that enacts less restrictive measures than what is required by the state.

We have not authorized any counties to move off of the dial.”

CDPHE will be in contact with Custer County to remind them of the current public health orders that remain in place statewide. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

