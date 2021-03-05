Advertisement

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off happening in September 2021

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Labor Day Liftoff in Colorado Springs is happening on September 4-6, 2021.

In 2020, the event was cut short due to weather challenges, but the organizers are looking forward to a successful event in 2021.

To read more about Labor Day Liftoff or how you can get involved in the 2021 event, click here.

