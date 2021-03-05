Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off happening in September 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Labor Day Liftoff in Colorado Springs is happening on September 4-6, 2021.

In 2020, the event was cut short due to weather challenges, but the organizers are looking forward to a successful event in 2021.

