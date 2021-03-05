Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department gets visit from Counterparts in Mexico

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department got a visit from their counterparts in Mexico this week! Nuevo Casa Grande in Mexico has been our sister city since 1996. Since the two cities began their partnership -- the springs has donated school buses, fire equipment, computers and school supplies to support “nuevo casas grandes.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
Suspect in Denver homicide.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo
Police take a man into custody at a Colorado Springs Porsche dealership.
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly trying to buy Porsche with stolen check
Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.
Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday
A family left behind a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill!
Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect involved in theft and fraud case.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating car theft and fraud case
3.5.21
Sunshine to end the week in Southern Colorado
Suspect in Denver homicide.
Suspect accused of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo turns himself in
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
More delays in child murder case as judge grants more time for Letecia Stauch to read over evidence in jail