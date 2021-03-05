Colorado Springs Fire Department gets visit from Counterparts in Mexico
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department got a visit from their counterparts in Mexico this week! Nuevo Casa Grande in Mexico has been our sister city since 1996. Since the two cities began their partnership -- the springs has donated school buses, fire equipment, computers and school supplies to support “nuevo casas grandes.”
