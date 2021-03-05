Colorado mask mandate extended for 30 more days

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor extended an executive order on Friday that requires people to wear a medical or non-medical face covering due to the presence of COVID-19 in the state.

The decision comes days after the governor said he hopes a “majority” of Coloradans may not have to wear masks by summer. Some states, like Texas, have chosen to ditch a statewide mask requirement with cases and deaths on the decline.

The extension is for an additional 30 days as the previous order was set to expire. The order was first introduced in mid-July. It makes it mandatory for people to wear a mask or face covering in any indoor public space.

Part of the order reads:

“We have learned that widespread mask use is a low-cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%. Broad adoption of mask-wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the state to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly. A recent study from Goldman Sachs concluded that a federal mask mandate could save the U.S. economy from taking a 5% hit to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When I first implemented this executive order, 39 Colorado counties and municipalities already had mandatory mask orders in place.”

You can read the full order below:

