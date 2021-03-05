Advertisement

Colorado man pleads guilty in pipe bomb case

Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can't show up in court
Some defendants blame COVID-19 on why they can’t show up in court(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of making and possessing pipe bombs. The U.S. attorney’s office says 55-year-old Bradley Bunn pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of making destructive devices and four possession counts.

The Denver Post reports that Bunn was heading to a protest against coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions when FBI agents discovered the pipe bombs in his Loveland home May 1.

A sentencing hearing was set in federal court for June 3. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

