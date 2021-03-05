Advertisement

Colorado man killed in a head-on crash involving a CDOT plow

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man died after investigators believe he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a snow plow.

The head-on crash happened on Highway 285 near Buena Vista at about 8 in the morning on Thursday.

“A 2014 Honda CRV was traveling north on Highway 285 when the driver lost control and went into the oncoming lane of traffic,” Trooper Ryan Lemons with Colorado State Patrol wrote in a release. “The Honda collided head-on with a Colorado Department of Transportation plow that was actively plowing the roadway. The Honda went off the west side of the roadway where it rolled two and three quarter times, coming to rest on its passenger side. The CDOT plow came to a controlled stop in the roadway.”

The driver of the Honda was 46-year-old John Daugherty. Daugherty passed away at the scene.

The driver of the plow was not injured.

“Excessive speed for the winter road conditions is being considered as a factor for the Honda,” Trooper Lemons added in the release. “Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors at this time. The crash remains under investigation.”

