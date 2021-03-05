Advertisement

Colorado county drops coronavirus-related restrictions

Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado COVID-19 graphic(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (AP) - Citing major declines in coronavirus cases and progress in vaccinations, the Custer County Board of Commissioners has voted to eliminate all pandemic-related restrictions on social gatherings, businesses and government operations.

KCNC-TV reports that the board voted Thursday to lift restrictions immediately. Health authorities in the southern Colorado county consulted with the state health department before recommending action to the board.

Dr. Clifford Brown, director of the county Public Health Agency, told board members that a consistent decline in new COVID cases and successful efforts to vaccinate at-risk individuals merited the reopening.

Custer County, with an estimated population of about 5,000, has reported 164 positive cases and one death since the pandemic began last year.

Board members will meet March 10 to examine pandemic data and evaluate the reopening measures.

Most Read

From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
2 dead following homicide-suicide in El Paso County; 3rd victim injured
Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
Suspect in Denver homicide.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo
A family left behind a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill!
Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
Colorado man killed in a head-on crash involving a CDOT plow
LEFT: Adeline Paige Welch. RIGHT: Suspect, Maranda Nichols
AMBER Alert out of Texas canceled, child found
Police take a man into custody at a Colorado Springs Porsche dealership.
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly trying to buy Porsche with stolen check
Wearing a face mask, Scott McMillan hands out flags of Colorado to some of the dozens of local...
Virtual event to honor more than 6,000 Coloradans lost to COVID-19 this Friday night at 6:30 p.m.