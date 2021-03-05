Advertisement

Another mistrial declared in Mark Redwine Case

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office) (KKCO)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The judge in the murder trail against Mark Redwine reportedly declared another mistrial on Friday. Our sister station at CBS Denver says in Friday’s pre-trial conference, Judge Jeffery Wilson said COVID-19 metrics in La Plata County have not changed enough to ensure a fair trial.

This comes after a previous attempt came in October and November 2020.

Mark Redwine is charged in the death of his son, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine. Redwine was indicted on second-degree murder charges and child abuse in 2017.

CBS Denver says Judge Wilson hopes to resume jury trials at the end of April. The new trial date is set for June 16th and a pre-trial conference set for May 14th.

