AMBER Alert out of Texas canceled, child found

LEFT: Adeline Paige Welch. RIGHT: Suspect, Maranda Nichols
LEFT: Adeline Paige Welch. RIGHT: Suspect, Maranda Nichols(Texas Amber Alert)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE 8:15 p.m.: The child was found in Oklahoma. The child was be being evaluated by medical staff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

An AMBER Alert was issued out of Texas on Thursday for a toddler with special needs.

Aurora Police believe the suspect, 30-year-old Maranda Nichols, and the child, 3-year-old Adeline, may be travelling through Colorado in a 2006 Toyota Highlander. The vehicle may have Texas License Plate MWS8187.

“Adeline may not have the life sustaining medical equipment & medication required for her medical condition,” Aurora Police added on Twitter.

The vehicle has a sticker that reads “Princess on Board.” You can see additional photos at the bottom of this article.

Maranda does not have full legal custody of Adeline and Adeline suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger, according to the College Station Police Department in Texas. Adeline was reportedly taken from College Station at about 8 in the morning.

As of 7:30 p.m., the alert was still active.

Call 979-764-3600 with any information.

