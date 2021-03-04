WANTED: Man suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo

DENVER (KKTV) - A man is wanted by authorities in Colorado as he is suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in a trial out of Pueblo that has gained national attention.

On Thursday, Denver Police shared a photo of 29-year-old Emmanuel Chandler that can be viewed at the top of this article. He is suspected of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death that claimed the life of Roxann Martinez.

Martinez was an “endorsed” witness in the trial for Donthe Lucas. Lucas is suspected of killing his then-pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, in 2013. To date, the body of Schelling has not been found and the trial for Lucas is underway.

On Wednesday, Denver police said they do not suspect any connection between the shooting and the trial.

Martinez was killed on the night of Feb. 26 in the area of E. Kenyon Drive and S. Wabash Street in Denver. She was supposed to be a witness for the prosecution in the Lucas trial.

If you have any information on the location of Chandler, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Click here to read more about the Donthe Lucas trial.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.