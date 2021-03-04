Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in the Donthe Lucas murder trial out of Pueblo

Suspect in Denver homicide.
Suspect in Denver homicide.(Denver PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A man is wanted by authorities in Colorado as he is suspected of killing a woman who was going to testify in a trial out of Pueblo that has gained national attention.

On Thursday, Denver Police shared a photo of 29-year-old Emmanuel Chandler that can be viewed at the top of this article. He is suspected of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death that claimed the life of Roxann Martinez.

Martinez was an “endorsed” witness in the trial for Donthe Lucas. Lucas is suspected of killing his then-pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, in 2013. To date, the body of Schelling has not been found and the trial for Lucas is underway.

On Wednesday, Denver police said they do not suspect any connection between the shooting and the trial.

Martinez was killed on the night of Feb. 26 in the area of E. Kenyon Drive and S. Wabash Street in Denver. She was supposed to be a witness for the prosecution in the Lucas trial.

If you have any information on the location of Chandler, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Click here to read more about the Donthe Lucas trial.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
2 dead following homicide-suicide in El Paso County; 3rd victim injured
Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
All spots filled for upcoming vaccine clinics in El Paso County this weekend
Nathan Schwartz.
MISSING: Man last seen in Colorado Springs and his vehicle was found in Salida

Latest News

Beautiful weekend ahead
Rain and snow continues
Power outage in Colorado Springs 3/4/21.
Multiple power outages impact thousands of people in near downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday
Law enforcement at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on March...
Hours-long standoff comes to an end in a Security neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs
Beautiful weekend ahead
Beautiful weekend ahead