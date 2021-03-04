Advertisement

WANTED: 2 storage unit burglary suspects out of Monument

Suspects in a burglary case out of Monument.
Suspects in a burglary case out of Monument.(Monument PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Monument are hoping someone can help them in a storage unit burglary case.

The crime happened on Feb. 22 at the “My Storage” at 1187 Harness Road. According to Monument Police, two suspects were caught on camera getting onto the property through a malfunctioning exit gate. The suspects are seen using a white SUV to steal a trailer, with Colorado license plate 369-PXH. After cutting the locks off of multiple storage units, the burglars then loaded up stolen property into the stolen trailer.

If anyone has information on this crime they are asked to call 719-481-3253 or they can email jwader@tomgov.org.

