Advertisement

UK police won’t probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.

Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.

Police Commander Alex Murray said detectives had “carefully assessed” the allegations and sought advice from lawyers.

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations,” he said. “No further action will be taken.

“In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it,” he added.

The BBC has begun its own investigation, led by a retired judge, into the circumstances surrounding the program.

The interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles —was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
2 dead following homicide-suicide in El Paso County; 3rd victim injured
Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
All spots filled for upcoming vaccine clinics in El Paso County this weekend
Nathan Schwartz.
MISSING: Man last seen in Colorado Springs and his vehicle was found in Salida
A family left behind a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill!
Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

Latest News

Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: Accidental injuries rise as people spend more time at home
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: At-home accidental injuries increase due to virus lockdowns
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning to release ‘tell-all’ memoir
The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump