Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning to release ‘tell-all’ memoir

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is warning everybody that he’s not holding back in his new “tell-all” memoir.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, rose to fame as the subject of the popular Netflix documentary series.

The former zoo owner wrote the memoir while serving a 22-year federal prison sentence over a murder-for-hire plot to kill his rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The book, titled “Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir,” will include passages about his troubled upbringing and dangerous rivalries with other animal keepers.

Exotic said readers can expect stories about crazy antics and secrets about people he knows, saying: “Anybody that’s got bones in your closet, you better look out.”

The book is set to hit stores Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
2 dead following homicide-suicide in El Paso County; 3rd victim injured
Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
All spots filled for upcoming vaccine clinics in El Paso County this weekend
Nathan Schwartz.
MISSING: Man last seen in Colorado Springs and his vehicle was found in Salida
A family left behind a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill!
Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

Latest News

Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: Accidental injuries rise as people spend more time at home
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: At-home accidental injuries increase due to virus lockdowns
The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump