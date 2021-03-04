Register for Pueblo’s ‘largest phase of vaccine distribution to date’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is working to vaccinate as many people as possible along with as quickly as possible as they get set to host what health officials describe as the “largest phase of vaccine distribution to date” for the county.

Organizers of Pueblo’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Pueblo Mall will begin the sign-up process Friday for what is expected to be the largest group of community members eligible for the vaccine to date. Click here for the latest information who is eligible for the vaccine in Colorado.

Starting Friday, Colorado is moving to a new phase that will open up vaccination to people 60 and older along with people who are 16 and older who have at least two high-risk health conditions. The new phase also includes grocery/agriculture workers.

Click here to register. You can also sign up by calling 719-583-4444 and press option 1 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are excited to open up and provide vaccine to more individuals in our community,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “This is going to be a very large segment of our population and we want to remind everyone to be patient as we work to register and vaccinate this group.”

Evetts expects the high-risk conditions population in Pueblo to amount to tens of thousands of individuals.

People in Colorado with vaccine questions can call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) for information 24/7.

