Powerful earthquake hits off northeast coast of New Zealand

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
By Associated Press and KKTV
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP/KKTV) - A shallow, powerful earthquake has struck off the northeastern coast of New Zealand.

There are no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured a preliminary 6.9 magnitude and was centered at a depth of 6 miles about 111 miles northeast of the city of Gisborne. It said residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing whether the quake had triggered a tsunami that could affect the country. A magnitude 6.3 quake in 2011 hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above tide level are possible for some coastal areas of New Zealand are possible, with smaller waves possible for several South Pacific islands. There is no reported threat to Guam, Hawaii or the U.S. West Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. KKTV contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

