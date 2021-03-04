MISSING: Man last seen in Colorado Springs and his vehicle was found in Salida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing man who was last seen in Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday, the Eaton Police Department sent out information for 22-year-old Nathan Scwhartz. Schwartz last spoke to family members on Feb. 24. Investigators believe he was in the Colorado Springs area on Feb. 22 before his vehicle was found by police in Salida.

A photo of Schwartz is at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on the location of Schwartz is asked to call Lt. Suter, Eaton Police Department, (970) 454-2212.

