Springs man arrested after allegedly trying to buy Porsche with stolen check

And that was only the tip of his luxury crime spree, police said.
Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(Source: Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man in an Aston Martin went to a Springs dealership Wednesday armed with a $100,000 check to buy a brand new Porsche.

Except police say the Aston Martin was stolen, the check was fake, and the buyer was already wanted on several felony warrants across Colorado.

According to CSPD, the suspect pulled up in his $200,000 car Wednesday afternoon and tried to purchase the Porsche. Employees quickly detected a few red flags and called police.

“Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 29-year-old Kyle Daugherty, who was found to be in possession of a forged check that he was attempting to use to purchase a brand new Porsche valued at over $100,000,” police wrote on the CSPD blotter.

And when police realized what Daugherty was already driving, detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit arrived to assist, as well as detective with the Financial Crime Unit.

“Working together, police personnel were able to recover three additional vehicles in the Colorado Springs area that Mr. Daugherty had stolen through fraudulent means,” police said.

Police say Daugherty later confessed to a two-week crime spree stealing high-end vehicles from dealerships across Colorado Springs -- combined value worth well over $1 million.

Daugherty’s next ride was a lot less luxurious -- a ride in police cruiser to the El Paso County jail.

