Girls high school wrestling picks up steam in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Finally, the girls get their moment under the spotlight.

Next Thursday, girls high school wrestling will hold its first ever CHSAA-sanctioned state wrestling championship. After two years of a successful pilot program, prep wrestling in the state of Colorado has ballooned to more than 500 competitors from more than 50 schools.

Its eliminated the need for girls to compete amongst their male counterparts, often leading to lopsided competitions in the past. The inaugural season has given girls newfound confidence at the sport.

“I have an entire weight class to my own,” Vista Ridge sophomore Paige Faler said Wednesday at practice. “I don’t have to worry about the pure strength that boys have over me. I can wrestle someone who’s actually my body type.”

Regional tournaments for boys and girls wrestling will take place this weekend, followed by state competition on March 11 at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.