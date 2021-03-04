Advertisement

Fire in bush spreads to building in downtown Springs

Firefighters at the scene of a fire near the corner of Vermijo and Weber in downtown Colorado...
Firefighters at the scene of a fire near the corner of Vermijo and Weber in downtown Colorado Springs on March 4, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burning in a bush spread to a nearby building overnight, causing minor damage in the attic.

Firefighters still don’t know what sparked the fire, only that it began in a Pfitzer bush next to the building in the 300 block of Vermijo Street and spread from there. Quick work by firefighters kept the blaze contained to a small space in the attic. The building, while vacant, is located in downtown Colorado Springs near numerous other structures.

The fire department says they got the call at 12:30 Thursday morning and had it out within minutes.

