Fire in bush spreads to building in downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burning in a bush spread to a nearby building overnight, causing minor damage in the attic.

Firefighters still don’t know what sparked the fire, only that it began in a Pfitzer bush next to the building in the 300 block of Vermijo Street and spread from there. Quick work by firefighters kept the blaze contained to a small space in the attic. The building, while vacant, is located in downtown Colorado Springs near numerous other structures.

The fire department says they got the call at 12:30 Thursday morning and had it out within minutes.

