Family leaves a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill at the Colorado Springs Great Wolf Lodge

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a time that has been tough on those working in the service industry, a family brought quite a bit of joy and financial relief to five people at the Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs!

The generous family enjoyed a breakfast at the resort’s Barnwood restaurant recently. The bill came out to $55. When the receipt was signed, a $5,000 tip was left behind!

“As they were leaving, I spoke to them and just said that their amazing generosity will never be forgotten,” Monique West the Food and beverage Director at the Great Wolf Lodge explained. “It is literally life changing to some of the staff that is working in the morning.”

The tip was split among three servers, a host and a busser.

“This literally was going to allow them to be able to pay their taxes,” West shared. “Others are struggling with bills as well and so the money is definitely going to go to really good use and meaningful way for the families of the staff. Some of them started to cry, they just couldn’t believe that this was happening. These are things that you hear but not experience and that’s what they had said, unbelievable.”

The family had mentioned to one of the servers this was their first time at Great Wolf Lodge and they are planning to return.

“We talked about how our job is to continue to bring joy to families and to make people happy through service,” West said. “Not everyone can give such large amounts of money but, at the end of the day, if you do your best and give great service you can be one of the lucky ones that gets to have a big tip.”

