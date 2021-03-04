Advertisement

COVID cases down in nursing homes across country

Nursing home case data over the past few months.
By Megan Hiler
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after the first vaccines rolled out across the country experts say we are seeing the effects of them--especially in nursing homes.

COVID-19 case numbers in long-term care facilities are looking a lot better.

The American Health Care Association reports an 82 percent drop in cases since December.

This is for a variety of reasons, but the big one is the vaccines that have been rolled out into long-term care facilities. According to the AHCA, right now we have the lowest number of cases in residents and workers since the start of the pandemic.

For perspective, last December there were more than 30,000 new cases in nursing homes across the country. Within the past month that number has been below 10,000

The state says as of Thursday, more than 72,000 residents and more than 62,000 workers have gotten the vaccine.

Experts say this is encouraging to see.

“You know, we had seen throughout this large case numbers and unfortunately large mortality numbers, and what’s really encouraging right now is that as we, as we see the vaccinations go up, we’re seeing the cases go down and certainly the mortality associated with it going down as well,” Doug Farmer, President Of The Colorado Health Care Association said.

He continued.

“It’s critically important. As I mentioned, you know, the, the virus has had the most terrible impact in long-term care settings, just because of the age of the folks that reside there and their general health condition. And so obviously getting them vaccinated early was hugely important, but as we move forward, it’s equally important to make sure that we have large percentages of the general population becoming vaccinated. So that, that cuts down the likelihood that coronavirus even makes it to the front door of one of these care communities.”

Farmer adds we need to continue taking precautions such as social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask so we don’t lose progress.

He hopes the long-term care facilities will also be able to have more visitors soon for their residents.

