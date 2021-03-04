Call center available Thursday and Friday ONLY for El Paso County 70+ to make vaccine appointment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Happening Thursday and Friday, seniors 70+ in El Paso County still needing a vaccine can call a special hotline to make an appointment.

As of Thursday, less than 30 percent of those 70 and older statewide still need a vaccine. The county is striving to get shots to as many people still left as possible. The elder population is far more susceptible to serious complications or even death from COVID-19 than any other age group.

Until 4 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, seniors (or a loved one wanting to help the senior in their life!) can call 719-374-8313 to schedule an appointment.

The county wants to remind the public that an official with the county will never ask for insurance information, Social Security numbers, home address, or any other personally identifiable information. There is also no fee to receive the vaccine.

