Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high

A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died.

A Pine Bluff police spokesman says the boy, identified by his family and the Watson Chapel School District as Daylon Burnett, died Wednesday at a Little Rock hospital.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for another 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his classmate Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The boy was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the shooting.

