Advertisement

Grand Mountain School on secured perimeter status due to ongoing standoff in Security

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - One school remains on secured perimeter status as a standoff continues in a Security neighborhood Thursday morning.

Earlier in the morning, Sunrise Elementary, Grand Mountain School, King Elementary, Watson Junior High and Janitell Junior High were all on a security status. That has been lifted for all but Grand Mountain, a K-8 school less than a mile from the scene of the standoff.

A spokesperson for Widefield School District 3 says school doors are always locked, but under a secured perimeter status, students cannot go outside. Students can move around inside the building. The status is precautionary and is standard procedure when law enforcement activity is happening in close proximity to a school. All students and staff are safe.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff is centered around a person barricaded inside a home on Stingray Lane in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
2 dead following homicide-suicide in El Paso County; 3rd victim injured
From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
All spots filled for upcoming vaccine clinics in El Paso County this weekend
From left: Annette Schnee, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer
Man arrested for 1982 killings of Colorado women
Nathan Schwartz.
MISSING: Man last seen in Colorado Springs and his vehicle was found in Salida

Latest News

Firefighters at the scene of a fire near the corner of Vermijo and Weber in downtown Colorado...
Fire in bush spreads to building in downtown Springs
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
Powerful earthquake hits off northeast coast of New Zealand
Unemployment benefits Colorado
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
3.4.21
Rain and snow return