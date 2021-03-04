Grand Mountain School on secured perimeter status due to ongoing standoff in Security

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - One school remains on secured perimeter status as a standoff continues in a Security neighborhood Thursday morning.

Earlier in the morning, Sunrise Elementary, Grand Mountain School, King Elementary, Watson Junior High and Janitell Junior High were all on a security status. That has been lifted for all but Grand Mountain, a K-8 school less than a mile from the scene of the standoff.

A spokesperson for Widefield School District 3 says school doors are always locked, but under a secured perimeter status, students cannot go outside. Students can move around inside the building. The status is precautionary and is standard procedure when law enforcement activity is happening in close proximity to a school. All students and staff are safe.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff is centered around a person barricaded inside a home on Stingray Lane in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. No other information has been released.

EPSO responding to a barricaded suspect on Stingray Lane in Security. Please avoid the area. EPSO PIO will not be responding. Updates will be posted here when available. pic.twitter.com/6v6DypCCGw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.