Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of a deadly plane crash in Widefield

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of the United Airlines 585 plane crash in Colorado.

On March 3, 1991, 25 people died in the crash near the Colorado Springs Airport. The flight was traveling from Denver, and investigators believe a rudder power failure caused the crash.

The plane landed in the Widefield Community Park. A memorial is now set up there. A total of 25 trees were planted, honoring each victim.

Dave Dock lives just a half mile from the crash site and at the time of the crash was away from home, roughly two miles away. He visits the memorial frequently.

“The date just sticks in my mind,” Dock said. “So when I see March 3, I believe every year I have just remember those 25 souls that were lost on that plane.”

