Advertisement

10-year-old boy born with heart condition receives life-changing transplant

By KMBC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:29 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 10-year-old boy is looking forward to riding rollercoasters and participating in sports after a heart transplant gave him a new lease on life.

Garrett Malsam was born with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which causes stiffness in the heart walls and can impede blood flow. When he was just 4 months old, his family knew that at some point, he would probably need a heart transplant.

At age 6, Garrett suffered his first cardiac arrest even during recess at school. After that, there multiple surgeries at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and multiple setbacks.

“Your mind just always wonders, ‘What’s going to happen next?’” said Ingrid Malsam, Garrett’s mother.

In September, doctors told the family that Garrett, now 10, needed a new heart. They said he wouldn’t be able to leave the hospital until then.

Garrett received his new heart on Thanksgiving Day, the 31st child to get a transplant at the hospital.

“Everything we’ve told him and certainly everything a doctor has told him, he’s always taken it in stride,” said Neil Malsam, Garrett’s father.

After years of no sports, Garrett’s first big activity after the transplant was sledding after a snowstorm.

“It was fun. The worst part was climbing back up the hill,” he said.

He is also back in school full-time and says he can’t wait to try out rollercoasters.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
2 dead following homicide-suicide in El Paso County; 3rd victim injured
From left: Roxann Martinez, shot and killed in late February 2021; Donthe Lucas, on trial for...
Prosecution witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting
Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. It’s most effective in preventing...
All spots filled for upcoming vaccine clinics in El Paso County this weekend
From left: Annette Schnee, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer
Man arrested for 1982 killings of Colorado women
Nathan Schwartz.
MISSING: Man last seen in Colorado Springs and his vehicle was found in Salida

Latest News

The boy received his new heart on Thanksgiving Day. His family had known since he was a baby...
Boy, 10, gets lifesaving heart transplant at Mo. hospital
Sam Keursch, 12, is helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments
The 12-year-old hits refresh for hours a day, searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, books vaccine appointments for more than 1,000 people in New York
The memorial at Widefield Community Park commemorating the lives lost in the United Airlines...
Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of a deadly plane crash in Widefield