Witness in Donthe Lucas trial killed in Denver shooting

Donthe Lucas
Donthe Lucas(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A witness in the ongoing Donthe Lucas trial was shot and killed in Denver before having the opportunity to take the stand.

Late on the night of Feb. 26, Denver police responded to reports of a woman lying near the corner of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street. Officers determined the woman was deceased after getting on scene. She was later identified as 31-year-old Roxann Martinez, and her cause of death was confirmed to be a gunshot wound. The case is being investigated by the Denver Police Department as a homicide.

District Attorney Jeff Chostner confirmed to 11 News that Martinez was supposed to testify on behalf of the prosecution in Lucas’ murder trial. It is unknown what Martinez’s link to the case is, and when asked by 11 News whether law enforcement suspected a connection between the shooting and trial, the DA responded that he “can only say she would have been a witness for the prosecution.”

Lucas is on trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend Kelsie Schelling in 2013. Schelling was reportedly pregnant with the couple’s child. To date, her body has never been found.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

