Man arrested for 1982 killings of Colorado women

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 40 years after the grisly murders of two Colorado women, law enforcement say they have finally made an arrest in the case.

“For nearly four decades, the families have had to deal with not getting justice for their daughters,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.

On Jan. 6, 1982, Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29, were seen hitchhiking south of Breckenridge. That was the last day they were seen alive. One day later, Oberholtzer’s body was found at the Hoosier Pass summit, 300 feet from the parking lot. Schnee remained missing another six month before her remains were in a rural corner of Park County. Both women had been shot.

The next 39 years passed without answer. Late last month came the moment those families had prayed for.

“When I look into my child’s blue eyes, I see my mom. I lived with a monster in my mind for my life and now I can know justice will be served,” said Oberholtzer’s daughter Wednesday as investigators announced the arrest of 70-year-old Allen Lee Phillips.

Phillips, a semi-retired mechanic without much of a criminal background, had gone unnoticed by detectives for years until 2020 when forensic genealogy resulted in leads that connected Phillips to the case. Law enforcement began investigating him six weeks ago.

“For the last six weeks we were working day in and day out on that case,” said 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley.

Phillips’ arrest came Feb. 24.

“We finally have closure, and I am just as shocked that this has finally come to an end,” said Schnee’s mother.

Phillips now faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault and first-degree homicide.

“I cannot thank enough all of those who never gave up the search,” said Oberholtzer’s husband.

Watch the news conference:

