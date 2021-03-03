Advertisement

Thai naval officers rescue cats from sinking boat

A naval officer swims one of the cats to safety.
A naval officer swims one of the cats to safety.(PO1 Wichit Pukdeelon via CBS Newspath)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (KKTV) - It’s the cutest rescue you’ll ever see.

Thai navy officers saved four cats marooned on a boat sinking quickly into the Andaman Sea.

The officers were responding to a fire on the vessel in question when they discovered the animals.

“I used my camera to zoom in on the boat, and I saw a couple of cats popping their heads out from the boat,” 1st Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon, an officer at the Air and Coastal Defense Division of the Royal Thai Navy, told Reuters by phone.

The lone crew member had been able to escape, but the frightened cats were still stranded -- and the water was rapidly encroaching.

The officers sprung to action, braving the choppy waters to reach the vessel and swam the cats to safety. Reuters reports the cats are now being taken care of by the officers who saved them.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear naval uniforms.

The cutest rescue images you'll ever see! <3 Thai naval officers rescued four cats stranded on a boat quickly sinking...

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
New driver's license designs for Colorado.
Colorado driver’s licenses will get a makeover as winning art and creators are unveiled
The aftermath of a bus crash on Ridgeglen Road near Academy and Union on March 2, 2021.
Students unharmed after bus crashes into tree on the way to school
Suspect Vincent Stites
HellScream Haunted House owner arrested for alleged child sex crime in the mid-2000s
LEFT: Suspect, John Westbrook. MIDDLE: Missing teen Daphne. RIGHT: Missing teen Daphne and one...
MISSING: Teen reportedly kidnapped could be in Colorado

Latest News

3.3.21
Beautiful before our next storm
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base
People gather at the main square after an earthquake in Larissa city, central Greece,...
Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans
Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference at the cabinet...
Fans from abroad unlikely for postponed Tokyo Olympics