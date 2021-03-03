Thai naval officers rescue cats from sinking boat

BANGKOK (KKTV) - It’s the cutest rescue you’ll ever see.

Thai navy officers saved four cats marooned on a boat sinking quickly into the Andaman Sea.

The officers were responding to a fire on the vessel in question when they discovered the animals.

“I used my camera to zoom in on the boat, and I saw a couple of cats popping their heads out from the boat,” 1st Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon, an officer at the Air and Coastal Defense Division of the Royal Thai Navy, told Reuters by phone.

The lone crew member had been able to escape, but the frightened cats were still stranded -- and the water was rapidly encroaching.

The officers sprung to action, braving the choppy waters to reach the vessel and swam the cats to safety. Reuters reports the cats are now being taken care of by the officers who saved them.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear naval uniforms.

