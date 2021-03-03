Advertisement

‘Super Delta’ formation debuted on Tuesday by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" and the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, debut the Super Delta formation consisting of six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Super Hornets over a C-130J Super Hercules at Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 2, 2021. This is the first time the demo teams performed the formation which grew out of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A new formation was debuted by the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels known as the “Super Delta.”

The formation was showcased during a joint training evolution Tuesday afternoon over the Imperial Valley. The Thunderbirds represent the United States Air Force while the Blue Angels represent the United States Navy as demonstration squadrons.

“The formation grew out of a series of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021, and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe,” The Thunderbirds posted to Facebook. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to virtually debut a full flight this Memorial Day weekend during the nation-wide broadcast of the National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall, hosted by the American Veterans Center in Washington, D.C., honoring those who have served and sacrificed before us.”

For more information about the parade and virtual flyover taking place from May 29 the the 31, click here.

Posted by Air Force Thunderbirds on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

