‘Super Delta’ formation debuted on Tuesday by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels

(KKTV) - A new formation was debuted by the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels known as the “Super Delta.”

The formation was showcased during a joint training evolution Tuesday afternoon over the Imperial Valley. The Thunderbirds represent the United States Air Force while the Blue Angels represent the United States Navy as demonstration squadrons.

“The formation grew out of a series of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021, and serves as a symbol of the teamwork, discipline, and skill of the men and women of our United States military forces deployed around the globe,” The Thunderbirds posted to Facebook. “We are humbled to have the opportunity to virtually debut a full flight this Memorial Day weekend during the nation-wide broadcast of the National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall, hosted by the American Veterans Center in Washington, D.C., honoring those who have served and sacrificed before us.”

For more information about the parade and virtual flyover taking place from May 29 the the 31, click here.

