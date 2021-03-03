Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway southeast of Falcon in El Paso County Tuesday night

Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 3/2/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a possible shooting Tuesday night southeast of Falcon.

The incident started soon after 6 p.m. when authorities were in the 5700 block of N. Curtis Road. The neighborhood is southeast of Falcon near Garrett Road. Last time 11 News checked with the sheriff’s office, it wasn’t clear if there were any victims.

The following message was sent to nearby residents:

“Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. Please stay in your homes, lock your doors and windows, close all curtains and blinds. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

After about 30 minutes the shelter-in-place order was lifted. When 11 News arrived at the scene there was a much smaller law enforcement presence.

As of 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday there were no new developments.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

